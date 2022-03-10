Advertisement

Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash

A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a one-car crash on Beaver Pike in Jackson County, Ohio.
A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a one-car crash on Beaver Pike in Jackson County, Ohio.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon in a one-car rollover crash on Beaver Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say two other juveniles suffered serious injuries and were flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Nikilia Dale, 17, of Jackson, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.

The crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m.

Troopers say Dale was a front seat passenger in a car driven by a 28-year-old woman from Jackson, Ohio.

Investigators say the driver was headed east, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned into a creek.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult; more details released
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident

Latest News

A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage truck crashes down embankment
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
Name, image and likeness bill signed in Kentucky
Name, image and likeness bill signed in Kentucky