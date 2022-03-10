Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon in a one-car rollover crash on Beaver Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say two other juveniles suffered serious injuries and were flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Nikilia Dale, 17, of Jackson, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.

The crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m.

Troopers say Dale was a front seat passenger in a car driven by a 28-year-old woman from Jackson, Ohio.

Investigators say the driver was headed east, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned into a creek.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.