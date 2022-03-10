Advertisement

Teenager turns himself in to police after shooting step-grandmother

James Franklin Will IV, 19, of Point Pleasant is charged with wanton endangerment.
James Franklin Will IV, 19, of Point Pleasant is charged with wanton endangerment.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a 19-year-old turned himself in to police after a shooting that injured his grandmother.

According to the Point Pleasant Police Chief, the call about shots fired came in around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the home located in downtown Point Pleasant, officers found an elderly woman with bullet wounds to her face and chest.

Originally, the woman told officers the shots came from outside of her home, but after being treated and released from the hospital they say she changed her story.

At that time, the woman told officers her step-grandson accidentally shot her.

A warrant was issued for James Franklin Will IV.

Police say Will turned himself in Wednesday evening.

He was booked into Western Regional Jail Thursday morning.

He will be arraigned by video later Thursday.

Will, 19, of Point Pleasant is charged with wanton endangerment.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
5th Street Road reopens following accident
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a one-car crash on Beaver Pike in Jackson County, Ohio.
Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

Saturday snowfall forecast
Winter storm headed to the region early Saturday
Snowfall forecast
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an update on the region's forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | You’ve Got Two Days
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast