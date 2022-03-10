Teenager turns himself in to police after shooting step-grandmother

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a 19-year-old turned himself in to police after a shooting that injured his grandmother.

According to the Point Pleasant Police Chief, the call about shots fired came in around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the home located in downtown Point Pleasant, officers found an elderly woman with bullet wounds to her face and chest.

Originally, the woman told officers the shots came from outside of her home, but after being treated and released from the hospital they say she changed her story.

At that time, the woman told officers her step-grandson accidentally shot her.

A warrant was issued for James Franklin Will IV.

Police say Will turned himself in Wednesday evening.

He was booked into Western Regional Jail Thursday morning.

He will be arraigned by video later Thursday.

Will, 19, of Point Pleasant is charged with wanton endangerment.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.