Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday’s rains tallied a quarter to half an inch, keeping the ground soggy but not enough to send rivers up. Now we look ahead to two days of drying sunshine and quiet March weather.

After that, have you heard? A sizeable weekend snowstorm and deep arctic cold wave will be incoming.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Friday, too skies will be partially bright and temperatures will jump to 60. By Friday night, an arriving arctic cold front will team with a southern storm to generate a healthy wind driven snowstorm on Saturday. The precipitation will start as rain but only very briefly.

Saturday’s biting cold will preserve the snow for kids to sled into Sunday. Saturday’s daytime temperatures will be in the 20s before falling to near 10 degrees on Sunday morning.

One final word: skiers get to your resort Friday night since the snow will be wind driven and make for poor travel conditions on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.