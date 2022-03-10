Advertisement

Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again

Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday’s rains tallied a quarter to half an inch, keeping the ground soggy but not enough to send rivers up. Now we look ahead to two days of drying sunshine and quiet March weather.

After that, have you heard? A sizeable weekend snowstorm and deep arctic cold wave will be incoming.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Friday, too skies will be partially bright and temperatures will jump to 60. By Friday night, an arriving arctic cold front will team with a southern storm to generate a healthy wind driven snowstorm on Saturday. The precipitation will start as rain but only very briefly.

Saturday’s biting cold will preserve the snow for kids to sled into Sunday. Saturday’s daytime temperatures will be in the 20s before falling to near 10 degrees on Sunday morning.

One final word: skiers get to your resort Friday night since the snow will be wind driven and make for poor travel conditions on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult; more details released
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident

Latest News

A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage truck crashes down embankment
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
Two-day dry, quiet spell before winter hits again
A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a one-car crash on Beaver Pike in Jackson County, Ohio.
Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash
Name, image and likeness bill signed in Kentucky
Name, image and likeness bill signed in Kentucky