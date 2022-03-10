Winter storm headed to the region early Saturday

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the morning fog lifted and temperatures thawed out a bit, the day turns out to be pretty useful for those who have to get things done outside. Partly sunny skies and light winds will have afternoon temperatures back into the more seasonable low 50s, a step up from the 40s yesterday. After a quiet and uneventful night (lows in the 30s), we’ll have an even better Friday... A mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures approaching 60-degrees. Use both these next two days to your advantage-- and at the same time, prepare for snow.

Winter Storm Watches are already starting to appear in our area, provided by the National Weather Service, an early clue that Friday night-Saturday timeframe still insists on being snowy. The computer models have been fairly consistent in this presentation as well, which gains an ever-increasing weight with each new confirming run of data. Friday evening we’ll be initially tracking rain showers into the area, but then cold air phases at just the right time to create a moisture-rich system that has temperatures falling into the 20s Saturday. As of now, a good ball-park figure to start with for accumulation is for 3″- 6″ of accumulation, but the models themselves are currently advertising for higher amounts. Why discount them a little bit? Well, now that we’re into March, the Sun rises earlier and lifts higher into the sky, and even though we’ll be shrouded in snowy clouds much of the day, that is a factor that can make the difference on snowflakes sticking vs melting. Additionally, temperatures have been running 7-degrees above average for the month so far, allowing the ground to warm up considerably, and that ground can retain that warmth against arriving cold air. Either way, we still have almost two days to watch this before the first flake falls, and adjust accordingly.

By Sunday morning, the skies will be improving, but temperatures will nose-dive even further. A clearing sky at night over a snowpack is an excellent combination for extreme cold temperatures. We’ll be deep into the teens before the start of church, some even as low as the single digits. The lingering chill may keep you inside all weekend long, but we’ve got higher hopes about the following week. Temperatures typically bounce back more quickly this time of year, and we’ll be headed back to the 60s by Saint Patrick’s Day, hopefully seeing all this melted away as well.

