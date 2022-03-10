Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday.

This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations.

The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night then change to all snow overnight into Saturday.

While a general 3″-6″ seems likely, there is wiggle room for amounts based on warmth of the ground (lower amounts due to melting) and Saturday afternoon squalls (higher totals due to wind driven bursts).

Travelers are best served completing trips by Friday at midnight to avoid slick roads and low visibility traveling on Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates as this latest winter storm plays out.

winter weather alert

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.