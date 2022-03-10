Advertisement

WSAZ airs Spring Weather Special

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With spring officially less than two weeks away, WSAZ is getting into the spirit of the season early.

We aired a special Thursday evening that looks at the arrival of spring. Sarah Sager speaks with an allergist about dealing with spring allergies, while Susan Nicholas interviewed an extension agent about preparing your flower and vegetable gardens.

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks with another weather expert about flood and tornado preparedness, while chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look ahead at what the season could bring.

If you missed the special, we have it right here for you. Just click or tap on the video link with this story.

