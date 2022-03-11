Addiction Recovery Care finalizes purchase agreement for part of former OLBH complex

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Treatment for people suffering from substance abuse issues is another step closer in eastern Kentucky.

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Friday that its purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) complex in Russell has been “fully executed.”

Last December, ARC announced plans to develop the former campus as a treatment center. OLBH closed in 2020 after nearly seven decades of service.

According to ARC officials, its new treatment center is expected to create about 250 local jobs, including nurses, counselors, case managers and maintenance workers, among others.

250 jobs expected from ARC’s purchase of part of OLBH property

ARC officials say eastern Kentucky has been hit extra hard by substance abuse and addiction issues – “only worsened amid the pandemic and an alarming rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioids in the drug supply.”

Gov. Andy Beshear has been among state leaders who have praised ARC’s mission.

“My faith tells me that second chances are possible. This initiative is going to ensure second chances for deserving Kentuckians struggling with addiction who are ready to transform their lives and show up for themselves, their families and their communities,” Beshear said in a release. “This facility will also provide good jobs in this region, including opportunities for people in recovery looking for a fresh start. Thank you to ARC and its CEO Tim Robinson for working to build a better Kentucky for all.”

Robinson said in the release, “For many of our fellow Kentuckians, addiction and substance use continue to be a daily challenge. ARC remains committed to helping more of these men and women reach long-term recovery and showing them the many opportunities that await them in their next chapter of life.”

According to ARC, it operates more than 30 programs in 21 Kentucky counties. Its nationally recognized Crisis to Career model combines treatment with job training to prepare clients for life after ARC.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.