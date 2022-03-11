Benefits of creatine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Lane says creatine monohydrate is the most popular sports nutrition supplement on the market today.

It is the single best-selling workout supplement of all time and has more published human studies showing its safety and efficacy than any other supplement in history.

Fitness Pro and Certified Sports Nutritionist, Coach Chris, joined Susan and Melanie on Studio 3 to share the science behind how creatine works, all of it’s amazing benefits, as well as clear up some misinformation concerning it’s safety and usage.

You can contact Chris at info@chrislanefitness.com or on his Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.