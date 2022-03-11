COVID-19 W.Va. | County Alert System map shows low infection rates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly every county on West Virginia’s County Alert System map is color-coded green Friday, indicating low infection rates across the board.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Only two counties are not green on the map.

According to DHHR data, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also continuing a downward trend with 340 COVID-19 positive West Virginians in the hospital, 94 in the ICU and 50 on ventilators.

As for pediatric COVID-19 patients, three are in the hospital and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

486,893 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 11, 2022, there are currently 1,432 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, a 74-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, and an 82-year old male from Marshall County.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

As of Friday, 65 percent of the eligible population has received at COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent of that group is fully vaccinated against the virus.

403,634 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (53), Boone (9), Braxton (14), Brooke (13), Cabell (67), Calhoun (13), Clay (9), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (5), Grant (5), Greenbrier (22), Hampshire (10), Hancock (13), Hardy (9), Harrison (73), Jackson (10), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (85), Lewis (9), Lincoln (14), Logan (8), Marion (60), Marshall (84), Mason (18), McDowell (31), Mercer (60), Mineral (8), Mingo (14), Monongalia (79), Monroe (14), Morgan (5), Nicholas (27), Ohio (12), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (5), Preston (38), Putnam (27), Raleigh (152), Randolph (23), Ritchie (11), Roane (7), Summers (13), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (11), Upshur (32), Wayne (24), Webster (31), Wetzel (12), Wirt (5), Wood (55), Wyoming (37). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.