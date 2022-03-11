Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) - A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the front porch of a house.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Mathews Avenue in Charleston.

Police officers on scene told WSAZ the driver wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital.

They say he was arrested, but on unrelated charges.

His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.