Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) - A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the front porch of a house.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Mathews Avenue in Charleston.

Police officers on scene told WSAZ the driver wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital.

They say he was arrested, but on unrelated charges.

His name hasn’t been released.

