Firefighters respond to fire at Huntington apartment building

The fire was reported in the 700 block of 30th Street in Huntington.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 30th Street in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was woken up Friday morning by firefighters due to a fire inside of his apartment building.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of 30th Street in Huntington.

Firefighters at the scene tell WSAZ.com only one person was inside the building at the time of the fire.

They also say flames have been knocked down.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials believe there are three to five units inside of the apartment building.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

