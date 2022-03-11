Advertisement

Homicide suspects arrested in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Mar. 11, 2022
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two homicide suspects out of North Carolina have been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Charleston Police Department received a tip that the two could be in a residence on the west side of Charleston.

Officers located Donald Blake Parrish and Lori Nicole Allen on the 1400 block of Viewmont Drive and were able to take them into custody without incident.

Parrish and Blake are wanted for 1st-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in Tarboro, North Carolina.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

