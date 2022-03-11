Man arrested after pursuit, attempt to run over detective

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly trying to run over a detective with a car and then fleeing from police Thursday evening, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Jerome Thomas Pryor, 33, was arrested after he came to a stop near West Washington Street and Rebecca Street.

According to CPD, the incident started about 5:30 p.m. CPD’s Special Enforcement Unit executed a traffic stop on the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla near MacCorkle Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue.

Pryor was asked to step out of the car, but instead he fled. Police say he turned the car in the direction of detective and attempted to strike the officer, who jumped out of the way.

Both CPD officers and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were involved in the pursuit.

Pryor faces the following charges: malicious assault on a police officer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and fleeing with reckless indifference.

