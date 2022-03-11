SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man faces rape charges after he was taken into custody Thursday in the New Boston area, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcus Alexander Legg, 19, of Milton, West Virginia, is accused of victimizing a 13-year-old girl. He’s charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct.

Investigators say Legg, who was taken to the Scioto County Jail, will be arraigned Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. His bond is $205,000.

More charges are possible, and the case will be headed to a county grand jury.

The sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the New Boston Police Department and Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

