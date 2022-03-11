Advertisement

Man faces rape charges

Marcus Alexander Legg, 19, is accused of victimizing a 13-year-old girl. He’s charged with two...
Marcus Alexander Legg, 19, is accused of victimizing a 13-year-old girl. He’s charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man faces rape charges after he was taken into custody Thursday in the New Boston area, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcus Alexander Legg, 19, of Milton, West Virginia, is accused of victimizing a 13-year-old girl. He’s charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct.

Investigators say Legg, who was taken to the Scioto County Jail, will be arraigned Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. His bond is $205,000.

More charges are possible, and the case will be headed to a county grand jury.

The sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the New Boston Police Department and Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Victim’s name released following deadly shooting in Kanawha County
A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage truck crashes down embankment
A truck is crushed in a business parking lot Thursday morning.
Semi crushes car in parking lot

Latest News

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle talked about how the high gas prices are affecting the department's budget.
Cabell County sheriff talks rising gas prices
Jerome Thomas Pryor, 33, of Charleston, faces multiple charges after a pursuit and allegedly...
Man arrested after pursuit, attempt to run over detective
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle talked about how the high gas prices are affecting the department's budget.
Cabell County sheriff talks rising gas prices
Tony's Friday "calm before the snow" forecast
First Warning Forecast