School lockdown lifted following robbery, shots fired at Lawrence County Fairgrounds

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A school lockdown order has been lifted following an incident at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds where reportedly shots were fired, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Lawrence County Schools.

According to a statement on the Superintendent’s website, the incident is being investigated as a robbery.

It was reported that shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The sheriff’s department responded and apprehended the suspect, according to the statement from the Superintendent’s Office.

The statement reads, “some students have reported that they witnessed the incident.”

“What I believe to be true at this point is an alleged robbery was taking place and the property owner was in pursuit of the suspect and fired three shots into the ground. Our teachers and administrators responded immediately and appropriately by placing all students in lockdown,” the statement continued.

WSAZ reached out to the Lawrence County Sheriff. The office says a statement on the incident will be released later Friday.

The lockdown order at Fairland Middle School has been lifted.

