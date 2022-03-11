Advertisement

Semi-finals set in WV girls Class AAAA

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County rivals Huntington High and Cabell Midland will be meeting in the girls state semi-finals Friday evening in Charleston. HHS pounded George Washington while the Knights pulled away from Capital during Thursday nights quarterfinals.

From boys regional play, Poca beat Charleston Catholic and will be the number one seed in the upcoming Class AA tournament.

Here are the highlights from all three games and scores from across the state as seen on WSAZ Sports.

