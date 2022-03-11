Train company releases changes to avoid blocking only entrance and exit for residents

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - In a community where there is only one way in and one way out, people who live along East Front Street in Portsmouth feel the frustration spark each time a train whistle blows.

Neighbors say trains will stop anywhere from 30 minutes to more than an hour at times -- preventing them from getting to where they need to go.

“On Friday, I sat there and sat there and sat there. After two hours, I called the Highway Patrol,” Betty Hicks said.

Portsmouth City Council says an ordinance is in place that limits how long trains are able to be stopped.

According to Councilman Dennis Packard, the ordinance says trains cannot be stopped for more than five minutes at a time. However, it isn’t always followed.

“I’ve responded to calls from residents and I’ve personally timed 45 minutes … I had another that was 36 minutes, and then I had complaints that one was 55 minutes,” Packard said.

Neighbors say they pray an unexpected emergency doesn’t happen when a train is stopped, because an ambulance has no way of getting to them.

“I worry about my husband. He has congestive heart failure. He’s had a quadruple bypass -- like he could die at any time. He could have a heart attack; anything could happen. There is literally no way that they could get to us,” Denise Collins said.

Packard says he has been in communication with Norfolk Southern regarding the issue.

WSAZ reached out to Norfolk Southern to see what action is being done.

A media relations manager says after hearing about the issue from Portsmouth City Council, Norfolk Southern is having their trains stop farther down on the track to avoid blocking that entrance and exit along East Front Street as frequently.

The train company says they can’t guarantee the train won’t ever stop at that entrance/exit. However, these changes are to help it not happen as often.

Norfolk Southern says there are a variety of instances for why trains have to stop -- such as mechanical issues, emergencies, or federally mandated rest periods.

