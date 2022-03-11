Advertisement

West Virginia to send surplus body armor to Ukraine

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security has been directed to donate surplus body armor to Ukraine forces, according to Governor Jim Justice.

The WVNG and DHS will immediately begin collecting unused or recently expired ballistic vests, the governor’s office says.

They are coordinating with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition, which consists of the state associations for chiefs of police, county sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, troopers, narcotics officers, and the Fraternal Order of Police.\

County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices for pickup by the West Virginia State Police and the state Division of Emergency Management

After collection in West Virginia, donated body armor will be transferred to a single collection point in the U.S. with many other states. From there, the armor will be sent to Ukraine.

“In West Virginia, we stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “Our incredible law enforcement officers throughout West Virginia are prepared to answer the call – they are well-stocked to be able to continue safely serving our people and communities throughout West Virginia, while providing this much-needed assistance to the Ukrainians who are bravely defending their home country against Russia. We hope and pray that this initiative will make a difference and that justice will win the day.”

Law enforcement from a growing number of states have joined in this effort, while additional states are collecting surplus protective equipment on their own for shipment to Ukraine.

