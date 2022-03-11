West Virginia state worker pay raises head to governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Proposed pay raises for West Virginia state workers are heading to the governor.
The state Senate completed action on a pay raise bill Thursday.
The Senate concurred with changes made earlier this week in the House of Delegates.
The House had tacked on an additional $7,450 for state police while leaving original 5% raises for them and most other state workers intact.
Under the increases, a newly hired state police cadet would receive a base annual pay of about $48,500 while undergoing academy training.
By comparison, current salaries for academy trainees are $47,800 in Virginia and $51,000 in Maryland.
