West Virginia state worker pay raises head to governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Proposed pay raises for West Virginia state workers are heading to the governor.

The state Senate completed action on a pay raise bill Thursday.

The Senate concurred with changes made earlier this week in the House of Delegates.

The House had tacked on an additional $7,450 for state police while leaving original 5% raises for them and most other state workers intact.

Under the increases, a newly hired state police cadet would receive a base annual pay of about $48,500 while undergoing academy training.

By comparison, current salaries for academy trainees are $47,800 in Virginia and $51,000 in Maryland.

