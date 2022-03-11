Winter Storm Warning | Snow to begin overnight

(WSAZ) - An upgrade from a winter storm watch to a warning is prominently highlighted on the I-64 marquee through Huntington, says WSAZ Meteorologist Tony Cavalier.

Forecasters say to expect poor travel conditions with low visibility and slick roads settling in around midnight.

While heading to dinner or other evening activities, drivers will encounter some light rain after 8 p.m. before a crashing temperature changes our spring landscape from green to white overnight.

Saturday’s howling winds will add a deep wind chill to the dress code for kids heading out sledding.

Plan on three to six inches of snow, with three inches more likely at the valley floor and five to six inches on the hills around our towns.

Sunday’s arctic chill will start with temperatures in the teens before afternoon sun begins the thawing process.

