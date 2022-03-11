Winter storm warning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An upgrade from a winter storm watch to a warning is prominently highlighted on the I-64 marquee thru Huntington. This comes as the National Weather Service in tandem with media partners like wsaz.om gets the word out; namely, poor travel conditions with low vision and slick roads will be settling in as we approach midnight.

Heading to evening basketball games, movies (I hear The Batman is quite mind boggling) or on a shopping spree you will encounter some light rain after 8pm before a crashing temperature changes our spring landscape from green to white overnight.

Saturday’s howling winds will add a deep wind chill to the dress code for kids heading out sledding. Plan on 3″-6″ of snow with 3″ more likely at the valley floor and 5″ or 6″ on the hills around our towns.

Sunday’s arctic chill will start with temperatures in the teens before afternoon sun begins the thawing process.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.