Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We will be on Winter Storm Watch, as issued by the National Weather Service, starting late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations.

Friday’s weather will feature a taste of spring before a sharp drop in temperature changes a brief period of rain to snow late Friday night.

Saturday’s snow accumulation forecast is tricky, with American models trending heavier run to run while the European weather model has backed off a bit.

In cases where there is wiggle room an ensemble or “mean” forecast is best used. So a general 3″-6″ seems likely with the notion that there is wiggle room for amounts based on warmth of the ground (lower amounts due to melting) and Saturday afternoon squalls (higher totals due to wind driven bursts).

Travelers are best served completing trips by Friday midnight to avoid slick roads and low vision traveling on Saturday.

