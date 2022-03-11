Advertisement

Winter Storm Watch | Saturday is a snow day

First Warning Forecast
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WSAZ’s Brandon Butcher has a look at your weekend forecast.

Winter Storm Watch issued watch as issued by the National Weather Service commencing late Friday night into Saturday.

This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations.

For more information about the weekend weather forecast as well as the incoming winter storm, click the link below:

First Warning Forecast | A Weekend Of Winter

