HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter Storm Watch issued watch as issued by the National Weather Service commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations.

Friday’s weather will feature a chilled start (patchy dense fog and frost or freezing dew on some windshields) followed by a taste of spring. Temperatures will start near freezing then rise to 60 degrees or a tad higher by afternoon amidst a partial sunshine. By nightfall we will prep for a sharp drop in temperature as a brief period of rain changes to snow late Friday night.

Saturday’s snow accumulation forecast is tricky with American models trending heavier run to run while the European weather model has backed off a bit. In cases where there is wiggle room an ensemble or “mean” forecast is best used. So a general 3″-6″ seems likely with the notion that there is wiggle room for amounts based on warmth of the ground (lower amounts due to melting) and Saturday afternoon squalls (higher totals due to wind driven bursts).

Travelers are best served completing trips by Friday midnight to avoid slick roads and low vision traveling on Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates as this latest winter storm plays out.

