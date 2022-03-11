Advertisement

Winter Storm Watch

Saturday is snow day!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter Storm Watch issued watch as issued by the National Weather Service commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations.

Friday’s weather will feature a chilled start (patchy dense fog and frost or freezing dew on some windshields) followed by a taste of spring. Temperatures will start near freezing then rise to 60 degrees or a tad higher by afternoon amidst a partial sunshine. By nightfall we will prep for a sharp drop in temperature as a brief period of rain changes to snow late Friday night.

Saturday’s snow accumulation forecast is tricky with American models trending heavier run to run while the European weather model has backed off a bit. In cases where there is wiggle room an ensemble or “mean” forecast is best used. So a general 3″-6″ seems likely with the notion that there is wiggle room for amounts based on warmth of the ground (lower amounts due to melting) and Saturday afternoon squalls (higher totals due to wind driven bursts).

Travelers are best served completing trips by Friday midnight to avoid slick roads and low vision traveling on Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates as this latest winter storm plays out.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
A man with a gunshot wound knocks on the door of a stranger for help.
Victim’s name released following deadly shooting in Kanawha County
A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage truck crashes down embankment
A truck is crushed in a business parking lot Thursday morning.
Semi crushes car in parking lot

Latest News

Tony's Friday "calm before the snow" forecast
First Warning Forecast
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued
WSAZ airs Spring Weather Special
WSAZ airs Spring Weather Special