I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 has reopened following a multiple vehicle accident Saturday morning in Cabell County.

Traffic is flowing again in the eastbound lanes following the accident that happened just before the US 60/To WV 2 - Merritts Creek Road exit.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving several vehicles has blocked both eastbound lanes of I-64 in Cabell County.

The crash happened just before the US 60/To WV 2 - Merritts Creek Road exit.

No other details have been released at this time.

I64 crash (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Emergency officials are urging drivers stay off the roads due to slick conditions.

For the latest weather updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.