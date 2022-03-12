Advertisement

I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 has reopened following a multiple vehicle accident Saturday morning in Cabell County.

Traffic is flowing again in the eastbound lanes following the accident that happened just before the US 60/To WV 2 - Merritts Creek Road exit.

Emergency officials are urging drivers stay off the roads due to slick conditions.

For the latest weather updates, click here.

