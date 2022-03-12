Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested after shots-fired incident near school
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City that involved a...
Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash
I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients