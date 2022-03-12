Cats move on in SEC tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It wasn’t easy but games in March aren’t supposed to be as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. The Commodores came into the game with a 17-15 record and cut the lead to just four points with under a minute to go. TyTy Washington’s four three throws iced the game late as he scored 25 points to lead the way and Oscar Tshiebwe had another double double for UK.

Kentucky improves to 26-6 with the win and will play Tennessee Saturday afternoon in the SEC semi-finals.

