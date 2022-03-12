Advertisement

Cats move on in SEC tourney

UK holds off Vanderbilt
The Kentucky Wildcats (26-6) advanced a step further in the SEC Tournament Friday after a 77-71 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16).(UK Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It wasn’t easy but games in March aren’t supposed to be as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. The Commodores came into the game with a 17-15 record and cut the lead to just four points with under a minute to go. TyTy Washington’s four three throws iced the game late as he scored 25 points to lead the way and Oscar Tshiebwe had another double double for UK.

Kentucky improves to 26-6 with the win and will play Tennessee Saturday afternoon in the SEC semi-finals.

