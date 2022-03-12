Deputies provide home check-ins for residents on vacation

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For anyone who may be starting to plan out a summer vacation, the worry of wondering if someone is going to disrupt your property or break-into your home while you’re gone can linger.

“Well, one thing I always make sure is that all my windows are locked … I always lock the front door,” Greg Nelson said.

Even though Nelson goes through his checklist, making sure all the doors and windows are all locked up, there is still that uncertainty of wondering if anyone is going to try to break-in or disrupt his property when he’s not there.

However, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says they are there to help relieve some of that worry.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says residents who fill out their Vacation Home Check Request can have peace of mind knowing deputies will be keeping an eye on their home while they’re away.

“We’re consistently inconsistent to make sure nobody knows when we’re going to be there. We spread those checks out to make sure we’re showing up at different times. So, that way if someone’s paying attention to activities, they never know when we’re going to show up to check,” Champlin said.

Deputies will be checking on things like any damages to windows or other entrances, as well as any inconsistencies to the property -- such as strange vehicles at the home or anything different from what the homeowner has documented as the norm for their property.

“It would give you peace of mind. It would make you feel better,” Nelson said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone interested to provide them with a bit of a notice, such as a week, before heading off for vacation.

The link to the form can be found here.

