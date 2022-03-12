First Warning Forecast | Snowy start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Saturday it is 80 degrees...the next, it is snowing. Such is the reality of March 2022. Winter has made a forceful return to the region as snow has fallen everywhere Friday night into Saturday morning. The steady snow tapers off into Saturday afternoon, but scattered flurries and snow showers remain possible. Then, the sky clears Saturday night just in time to usher in bitterly cold, near-record low temperatures. However, winter’s return is short-lived. A steady warming trend that lasts through the entire week ahead commences Sunday, meaning snow will quickly melt. Mostly dry weather is in store after Saturday’s snow concludes as well.

Steady snow continues through sunrise Saturday, then begins tapering from west to east as the morning wears on. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s with a biting breeze. Slick and slushy areas are likely on many roadways, so use extreme caution if traveling.

Saturday afternoon may see a few breaks in the clouds but stays mostly cloudy overall. There can be some melting on roadways, but temperatures remain in the mid to upper 20s with a continued sharp breeze. There is also the opportunity for a new round of flurries and scattered snow showers to deliver a fresh light accumulation. When all said and done, snow totals will range from 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 8″ possible.

Any lingering snow tapers after sunset Saturday evening with the sky turning clear overnight. This will lead to bitterly cold temperatures for this time of year, falling to the low to mid 10s. The breeze, while lighter, will not be completely calm, meaning wind chill values will be in the single digits to start Sunday morning. Slick spots can be found on some roadways, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots.

After the bitter start, Sunday turns much warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s. This will start melting the snow rather quickly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a continued breeze.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising all the way to the upper 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday as high temperatures continue rising to the mid 60s.

Wednesday turns mostly sunny again as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday see afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple showers may cross on Friday, but the day remains largely dry.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.