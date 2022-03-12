Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Springy warmth returns in no time

Forecast on March 12, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a blustery, cold Saturday with a general 4 to 8 inches of snow on the ground - some locations got up to 10 inches! - a bitterly cold night sets up as low temperatures plummet to the teens. Most early spring flowers and shrubs should survive the cold thanks to the snow acting as an insulation. However, any trees that may have flowered too early will suffer. Either way, temperatures warm well above freezing Sunday afternoon and continue a steady warming trend through the end of the week when the 70s return. Cooler air does come back for the start of next weekend, but the chill-down will not be anywhere near as dramatic as this week. Therefore, the snow should be gone in no time.

Lingering flurries and snow showers taper after sunset Saturday evening with the sky turning clear overnight. This will lead to bitterly cold temperatures for this time of year, falling to the low to mid 10s. The breeze, while lighter, will not be completely calm, meaning wind chill values will be in the single digits to start Sunday morning. Slick spots can be found on some roadways, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots as moisture re-freezes overnight.

After the bitter start, Sunday turns much warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s. This will start melting the snow rather quickly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a continued breeze.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising all the way to the upper 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday as high temperatures continue rising to the mid 60s.

Wednesday turns mostly sunny again as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday see afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple showers may cross late on Friday, but the day remains largely dry.

Saturday turns a bit cooler to near 60 degrees with the chance for a few showers early in the day.

