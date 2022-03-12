HHS, Logan & Crusaderettes are playing for titles tomorrow

Advertisement

HHS, Logan & Crusaderettes playing for titles Saturday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Championship Saturday in Charleston will feature Huntington High, Logan and Parkersburg Catholic playing for state titles. On Friday night, HHS beat rival Midland to advance to the Class AAAA final where they will play Morgantown while Logan will take on Fairmont Senior. From Class AA, #1 Parkersburg Catholic plays #2 Wyoming East at 12:30 p.m.

Here are the highlights and post game from the Huntington and Logan wins that were shown on WSAZ Sports Friday night.

