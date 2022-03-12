Advertisement

Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast

A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states.

The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could be expected in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as high as 45 mph (72 kph).

Philadelphia residents, while expecting only a few inches of snow, were warned that blizzard-like conditions were possible at one point, and later a flash freeze was possible with wet surfaces rapidly becoming icy due to falling temperatures.

Gale warnings were in effect in coastal New Jersey and Delaware areas, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible and forecasters warning of tree damage and resulting power outages as well as rough boating conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for other areas.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades were postponed due to the weather, including events scheduled in Albany, New York, and Erie and Scranton, Pennsylvania, as well as suburban Philadelphia. The parade scheduled Sunday in the city of Philadelphia was still scheduled to go on. The holiday falls on Thursday this year.

The system also brought snow and rain to several southern states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday. There were over 75,000 customers without power in Georgia as of Saturday morning, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested after shots-fired incident near school
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house
Two homicide suspects out of North Carolina have been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.
N.C. homicide suspects arrested in Kanawha County

Latest News

Team weather coverage
Wintry weekend | Storm brings bitter cold, snow; roads remain slick
Charleston traffic conditions March 12
Charleston weather conditions March 12
Team weather coverage
Saturday Snow Coverage March 12
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit