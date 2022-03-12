Man faces attempted first-degree murder charge in mother’s beating

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Shannon Patrick Overstreet, who’s in his late 30s, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Overstreet had initially faced a malicious assault charge in connection with the case.

Huntington Police said the incident happened in March 2021 at his mother’s home. She suffered “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators say.

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old girl who police say has been missing since the beginning of May. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in Angel’s disappearance.

