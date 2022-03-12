Advertisement

Man faces attempted first-degree murder charge in mother’s beating

Shannon Overstreet was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an attack on...
Shannon Overstreet was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an attack on his mother.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Shannon Patrick Overstreet, who’s in his late 30s, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Overstreet had initially faced a malicious assault charge in connection with the case.

Huntington Police said the incident happened in March 2021 at his mother’s home. She suffered “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators say.

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old girl who police say has been missing since the beginning of May. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in Angel’s disappearance.

Huntington Police say they’re concerned for safety of missing 3-month-old

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
‘She had a big future ahead of her’: Family remembers teen who died in southeast Ohio crash
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Victim’s name released following deadly shooting in Kanawha County
John Gomez’s body was discovered in the 600 block of Carson Road.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Mason County
A truck is crushed in a business parking lot Thursday morning.
Semi crushes car in parking lot
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall

Latest News

Cindy Wiseman, spokesperson for Kentucky Power, says they've been getting ready for a worst...
Power crews prepare for anticipated outages
A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City that involved a...
Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
Winter Storm Warning | Snow already accumulating to our west
Winter Storm Warning | Snow already accumulating to our west