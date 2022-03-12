Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City area that involved a motorcycle, and another man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of 65th Street.

Police say the motorcyclist, Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes, was taken to CAMC General where he died.

David Slack, 35, of Marmet, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence causing death.

