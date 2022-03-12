Power outages due to winter snow storm
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The winter snow storm that moved through the region Friday night into Saturday morning has knocked out power for customers in several counites.
The following is a breakdown of power outages with more than 50 customers without service, according to AEP:
- Jackson: 1,504
- Kanawha: 531
- Mingo: 230
- Putnam: 300
- Raleigh: 192
The following are outages reported by Kentucky Power:
- Floyd: 160
- Martin: 240
- Pike: 2,003
No major outages have been reported in WSAZ’s coverage area in Ohio.
