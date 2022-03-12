Advertisement

Power outages due to winter snow storm

(MGN Online)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The winter snow storm that moved through the region Friday night into Saturday morning has knocked out power for customers in several counites.

The following is a breakdown of power outages with more than 50 customers without service, according to AEP:

  • Jackson: 1,504
  • Kanawha: 531
  • Mingo: 230
  • Putnam: 300
  • Raleigh: 192

The following are outages reported by Kentucky Power:

  • Floyd: 160
  • Martin: 240
  • Pike: 2,003

No major outages have been reported in WSAZ’s coverage area in Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested after shots-fired incident near school
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house
Two homicide suspects out of North Carolina have been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.
N.C. homicide suspects arrested in Kanawha County

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast at 6a - Mar 12
First Warning Forecast | Snowy start to weekend
Several accidents reported in Kanawha County due to slick conditions
WSAZ iReport
Send us your winter weather photos/videos
WSAZ snow coverage
Winter Storm Warning | Snow blankets the region