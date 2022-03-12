Power outages due to winter snow storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The winter snow storm that moved through the region Friday night into Saturday morning has knocked out power for customers in several counites.

The following is a breakdown of power outages with more than 50 customers without service, according to AEP:

Jackson: 1,504

Kanawha: 531

Mingo: 230

Putnam: 300

Raleigh: 192

The following are outages reported by Kentucky Power:

Floyd: 160

Martin: 240

Pike: 2,003

No major outages have been reported in WSAZ’s coverage area in Ohio.

