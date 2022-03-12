Several accidents reported in Kanawha County due to slick conditions

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snowy, slick conditions are causing accidents in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911.

Several crashes have been reported near mile marker 104 in Sissonville as well as in the area of Institute hill, mile marker 50 of I-64.

There’s also a report of a tractor trailer blocking a portion of the roadway at Corridor G South and Cantley Drive.

Dispatchers are advising drivers to stay off of the roads and highways until road crews can make more progress clearing them.

WV 511 is also reporting a number of disabled vehicles in several spots of I-64.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will remain in effect until 10pm this evening.

Expect heavy snow with additional accumulations of two to four inches.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.