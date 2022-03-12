Advertisement

Several accidents reported in Kanawha County due to slick conditions

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snowy, slick conditions are causing accidents in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911.

Several crashes have been reported near mile marker 104 in Sissonville as well as in the area of Institute hill, mile marker 50 of I-64.

There’s also a report of a tractor trailer blocking a portion of the roadway at Corridor G South and Cantley Drive.

Dispatchers are advising drivers to stay off of the roads and highways until road crews can make more progress clearing them.

WV 511 is also reporting a number of disabled vehicles in several spots of I-64.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will remain in effect until 10pm this evening.

Expect heavy snow with additional accumulations of two to four inches.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested after shots-fired incident near school
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Watch issued for significant snowfall
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house
Two homicide suspects out of North Carolina have been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.
N.C. homicide suspects arrested in Kanawha County

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast at 6a - Mar 12
First Warning Forecast | Snowy start to weekend
WSAZ iReport
Send us your winter weather photos/videos
WSAZ snow coverage
Winter Storm Warning | Snow blankets the region
WSAZ snow coverage
Saturday Snow Coverage