Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A search for human remains is underway Friday night in the Clendenin area after a neighbor found what’s believed to be a human skull, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are in the area looking for human remains.

Investigators say the suspected skull was found in a wooded area outside of city limits, which is making the search difficult.

They say detectives will likely return during daylight Saturday for a secondary search.

