Tennessee takes down Kentucky in SEC semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 2 seed Tennessee beat No. 3 seed Kentucky 69-62 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday’s SEC title game against the No. 8 seed Texas A&M.

The Wildcats shot 34% from the floor and 10% from three in the loss.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Wildcats with 19 points and TyTy Washington added 17 points.

The Wildcats scored a season-low 22 points in the first half and trailed 33-22 at the break.

Kentucky now turns its attention to Selection Sunday.

