Winter Storm Warning | Snow already accumulating to our west

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 6 p.m., snow was falling steadily and already accumulating from Cleveland to Dayton-Cincinnati to Louisville and Paducah. That means later tonight we will be in on snowfall rates of ½”-1″ per hour.

An upgrade from a winter storm watch to a warning is prominently highlighted on the I-64 marquee through Huntington. This comes as the National Weather Service in tandem with media partners like WSAZ gets the word out; namely, poor travel conditions with low vision and slick roads will be settling in as we approach midnight.

Heading to evening basketball games, movies (I hear “The Batman” is quite mind-boggling) or on a shopping spree you will encounter some light rain after 8 p.m. before a crashing temperature changes our spring landscape from green to white overnight.

Saturday’s howling winds will add a deep wind chill to the dress code for kids heading out sledding. Plan on 3″-6″ of snow with 3″ more likely at the valley floor and 5″ or 6″ on the hills around our towns.

Sunday’s arctic chill will start with temperatures in the teens before afternoon sun begins the thawing process.

