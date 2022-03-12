Wintry weekend | Storm brings bitter cold, snow; roads remain slick

W.Va./Ky/Ohio (WSAZ) - Even as the sun appears and the steady snowfall begins to taper off in much of the region, forecasters say slush will likely remain on roadways as bitterly cold temperatures hit our coverage area.

WSAZ has had team coverage throughout the region Saturday, giving viewers a look at current road conditions that are likely to remain that way the rest of the day.

WEST VIRGINIA

While the winter storm gradually pulls away Saturday, snow showers and squalls will continue through the afternoon and early evening.

Earlier snow showers and squalls caused reductions in visibility and covered roads.

Gusty winds are also expected to continue.

Saturday morning snowy, slick conditions caused accidents in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers are advising drivers to stay off of the roads and highways until road crews can make more progress clearing them.

A backup was reported in Cabell County along I-64 after several cars crash near the Barboursville exit.

The West Virginia State Girls Basketball Tournament began Saturday morning. Games have not been cancelled. Tournament officials say everything will remain on schedule.

KENTUCKY

In Ashland, Kentucky snow has slowed but the frigid temperatures are not going anywhere. Freezing temperatures mixed with wet spots from Friday night’s rainfall resulted in some slick and icy spots on roadways.

Snowplows and salt trucks were out Saturday morning, clearing roadways such as Winchester Avenue. Main roads in particular are more wet and slushy; however, earlier Saturday morning, powder-like snow blanketed the lanes, hiding thick slush and ice underneath. Powder-like snow blankets many sidewalks. It’s also mixed in with thick slush on the sides of roadways. Drivers are continuing to drive with caution, some are traveling under the speed limit.

OHIO

Lawrence County, Scioto County and Jackson County are under Level One Snow Emergencies.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

ODOT tells WSAZ.com road crews have been out treating the roads since about midnight.

