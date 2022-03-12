Advertisement

Woman, dog escape house fire in Chesapeake

Firefighters respond to a house fire along 4th Avenue in Chesapeake, Ohio March 12.
Firefighters respond to a house fire along 4th Avenue in Chesapeake, Ohio March 12.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman and her dog managed to escape from a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire was reported along 4th Avenue in Chesapeake, Ohio.

The woman and her dog were not injured, fire crews tell WSAZ.com

Firefighters say the home was destroyed by the flames.

Crews tell WSAZ power service was disrupted near the home.

Five fire departments responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

