Woman, dog escape house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman and her dog managed to escape from a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire was reported along 4th Avenue in Chesapeake, Ohio.

The woman and her dog were not injured, fire crews tell WSAZ.com

Firefighters say the home was destroyed by the flames.

Crews tell WSAZ power service was disrupted near the home.

Five fire departments responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.