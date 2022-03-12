Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill that would prohibit abortion due to disabilities

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted 81 - 17 to prohibit abortion sought due to disability of the unborn child. The vote followed a one-and-a-half hour debate. The bill now goes to the Senate, which will be asked to agree with changes made in the House.

The bill prohibits abortion unless the patient acknowledges the procedure is not being sought because of a disability, including a diagnosis of Down syndrome. The proposal’s initial title, “Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act,” was changed to replace the word “disability” in place of “Down syndrome”.

Democrats called the bill unenforceable and alleged those supporting the measure were doing so for political gain. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, responded near the close of debate. She said the bill was based in morality and science with a desire to protect life.

Lawmakers are still considering a separate measure that works to prohibit all abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The 60-day legislative session ends at midnight.

