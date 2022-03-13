Advertisement

Cats heading to Indy

Ohio State will play Loyola Chicago in 1st round
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky doesn’t have far to travel for their first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament as they will be playing (19-11) Saint Peters at Indianapolis on Thursday. If the 27-6 Wildcats win, they will play the winner of Murray State and San Francisco. Ohio State will be heading east to Pittsburgh as they play Loyola Chicago Friday.

Three former high school stars get to take part in March Madness as Wheelersburg’s Tanner Holden and his Wright State Raiders start their tournament Wednesday at Dayton against Bryant. If they win, they would take on #1 seed Arizona.

Huntington native Mikal Dawson and his Akron Zips are a 13 seed and will play UCLA on Thursday. Former Huntington St. Joe star Keith Clemons’ Loyola Chicago team is taking on the Buckeyes.

