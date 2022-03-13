First Warning Forecast | Temperatures warm quickly this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The snow is no match for the strong March sun! While there is still plenty left on the ground, a decent dent was made in the melting process on Sunday. There is no stopping additional melting in the coming days as temperatures warm significantly and decent sunshine is seen. High temperatures get back to the 70s for the end of the work week. The next chance for precipitation is late Friday into Saturday, ironically the same time as the snow we just saw, but it will be rain this time around as temperatures stay much warmer. Slightly cooler weather is expected over the weekend but will actually be considered seasonable for this time of year. So, it looks like a nice way to ring in the first day of spring on Sunday!

After some thick cloud cover passed Sunday afternoon, the evening hours clear out as temperatures fall to the upper 30s by midnight.

Sunday night stays clear and quiet. Low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees but end up in the 20s for rural spots. This may lead to a few slick spots on secondary roads, sidewalks, and parking lots from re-freezing moisture.

Despite some passing clouds, Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising all the way to around 60 degrees.

Expect a mostly sunny sky again on Tuesday as high temperatures continue rising to the mid 60s.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday see afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple showers may cross late on Friday and overnight, but the day remains largely dry.

Saturday turns a bit cooler to near 60 degrees with the chance for a few showers early in the day.

Sunday sees ample sunshine with high temperatures topping out near 60 degrees again.

