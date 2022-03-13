HHS wins quad “A” title for 2nd time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Class AAAA division has been around for two years in West Virginia girls high school basketball and Huntington High is the only team to have won the title in its’ short history. They defeated Morgantown 41-36 Saturday night in the championship game and finished the 2021-22 season with a 24-1 record.

We’ll have the highlights and post-game reaction on the CW at 10 and Newschannel 3 at 11.

