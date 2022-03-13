Jim’s strawberry pie week not a total loss this year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another year of COVID brings one more year without Jim’s legendary strawberry pie week.

In a Facebook post, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti in downtown Huntington said the event takes about six months to plan and requires them to hire additional staff to prepare the pies.

Jim's Steak & Spaghetti Facebook post. (Courtsey: Jim's Steak and Spaghetti)

Jim’s also said it had difficulty getting products in time, leaving them to postpone the traditional strawberry pie week.

The restaurant plans to have a strawberry pie celebration next year similar to past years.

Jim’s will be giving away 50 strawberry pies this year. If you eat at Jim’s (dine-in or carry out) from April 26-May 7, you may enter your name in the drawing. You can enter multiple times, but you can only win once.

