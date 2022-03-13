Advertisement

Logan girls win Class AAA title

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A state girls basketball state title is heading back to Logan High School as the Lady Wildcats defeated Fairmont Senior 27-26 Saturday evening in Charleston. It’s the first championship for the program as they held off the Polar Bears in a low scoring defensive battle. The score was 3-2 after the first quarter and Logan led 8-7 after 16 minutes.

We’ll have highlights and post-game reaction tonight on the CW at 10 and Newschannel 3 at 11.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested after shots-fired incident near school
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident
A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City that involved a...
Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house

Latest News

SEC Tournament in Tampa.
Tennessee takes down Kentucky in SEC semifinals
Championship Saturday is set in Charleston
HHS, Logan & Crusaderettes are playing for titles tomorrow
HHS, Logan & Crusaderettes playing for titles Saturday
HHS, Logan & Crusaderettes playing for titles Saturday
The Kentucky Wildcats (26-6) advanced a step further in the SEC Tournament Friday after a 77-71...
Cats move on in SEC tourney