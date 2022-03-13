Logan girls win Class AAA title

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A state girls basketball state title is heading back to Logan High School as the Lady Wildcats defeated Fairmont Senior 27-26 Saturday evening in Charleston. It’s the first championship for the program as they held off the Polar Bears in a low scoring defensive battle. The score was 3-2 after the first quarter and Logan led 8-7 after 16 minutes.

We’ll have highlights and post-game reaction tonight on the CW at 10 and Newschannel 3 at 11.

