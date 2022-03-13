Advertisement

Two men arrested on murder charges

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.

Charleston Police Department says Keyshawnta St. John was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

It happened in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia, just after 6 a.m.

Mike’o Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C. both face first-degree murder charges, according to the court documents.

A CPD press release said St. John’s father was home when the shooting happened. He told officers he heard multiple gunshots and then saw two men run from the home.

Police found Wooten inside a car parked directly across from where the murder happened.

Officers found Foote along Odell Avenue. When officers approached him, they advised him they were investigating a homicide that had occurred.

Foote told officers, " you might as well handcuff me,” according to the criminal complaint.

Wooten and Foote are being lodged at the South Central Regional Jail.

Both will be held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident
A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City that involved a...
Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash
Several accidents reported in Kanawha County due to slick conditions
Power outages following winter snow storm
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast at 6a - Mar 12
First Warning Forecast | Snowy start to weekend
A rude awakening for folks in one neighborhood after a car veered off the road and hit the...
Driver arrested after car hits front porch of house
A truck is crushed in a business parking lot Thursday morning.
Semi crushes car in parking lot
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Victim’s name released following deadly shooting in Kanawha County