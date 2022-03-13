Advertisement

Wintry weather leads to slow Saturday for businesses

Grumpy Gary Burcham says Saturday's wintry weather didn't do his business any favors.
By Andrew Colegrove
Mar. 12, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some businesses made the call to not open Saturday due to the wintry weather, and many that did open spent the day wishing Friday’s warm temperatures could’ve held out a little longer.

Gary Burcham owns Grumpy Gary’s Grill on 4th Avenue in Huntington.

“Being a Saturday, we’re usually really busy,” Burcham said. “It didn’t turn out that way today.”

What’s usually the busiest day of the week was instead mostly quiet.

Burcham estimated making several hundred dollars less than compared with a normal Saturday.

A few blocks away, workers at Kustom Kreams also had much more downtime than they’d prefer on a Saturday.

“Saturdays are usually our best days,” Lily Lauffer, who works at the rolled ice cream shop, said. “When it’s warm that’s even better. People love coming out on warm days. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have warmer weather like we did the last few days, but hopefully, that’ll turn around soon.”

Burcham says he’s looking forward to consistent warm weather when they can return to having outdoor dining.

