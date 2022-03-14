Both directions of 5th Street Road blocked after accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down traffic in both directions along 5th Street Road.

No word if anyone was injured during the crash.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The accident happened near the former Hatchers on the Hill location along 5th Street Hill.

Further information has not been released.

