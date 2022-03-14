Advertisement

Both directions of 5th Street Road blocked after accident

Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Huntington Monday.
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Huntington Monday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down traffic in both directions along 5th Street Road.

No word if anyone was injured during the crash.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The accident happened near the former Hatchers on the Hill location along 5th Street Hill.

Further information has not been released.

